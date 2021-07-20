Muniain starts in today’s match against Dynamo Kiev

Iker

Muniain He starts today against Dynamo Kiev in Athletic’s second preseason game. The one from Txantrea suffered some minor discomfort in the first days of work in Lezama, but last Saturday he already played a few minutes against St. Gallen, replacing Nico

Highlander in the second part.

What’s more, Marcelino form in attack with Raul

Garcia Y Villalibre. The complete eleven is formed by Agirrezabala in goal, Petxarroman, They lived, Iñigo

Martinez Y Balenziaga in defence, Berenguer, Beñat

Meadows, Victor Y Muniain in the center of the field with Raul

Garcia Y Villalibre as more advanced men.

The Asturian coach has a loss for this match, that of Oihan

Sancet. The Navarrese has a few tenths of fever derived from the throat infection he has suffered this week.

For its part, Dynamo forms with Boyko, Tymchik, Syrota, Zabarnyi, Dubinchak, Shaparenko, Andrievskiy, Tsygankov, Buyalskiy, From

Pain Y Verbic.