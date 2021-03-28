Munguía with Sulecki and De la Hoya against whom?

Oscar de la Hoya announced in a brief statement that he will return on July 3 and the date of the fight between Jaime Munguía and the Pole Maciej Sulecki was announced. Both announcements are important. De La Hoya barely revealed the date, but the context of his statement makes the news very clear.

De La Hoya made the announcement during a Triller Fight Club press conference this Friday afternoon in Las Vegas. The Golden Boy attended the event to discuss the April 17 Pay-Per-View program spearheaded by Jake Paul and Ben Askren. “On July 3, I’m making my comeback,” De La Hoya blurted out and left the stage without giving more details.

What does the ad mean? What would that comeback look like and who might sound like possible rivals? See our conclusions in the video.

In the case of Jaime Munguía, they were waiting for this confirmation and the place of the fight. In the video I comment on the meaning of that fight for the future of Munguía and above all, I answer the most important question: What comes next and towards what title does your future agenda point?