Munguía wins, but does not talk about Andrade, ‘he wants Rosado’

After eight months since his last fight and several postponements due to problems with his rivals, Jaime Munguía was finally able to reappear and did so with a TKO victory. The rival was Kamil Szeremeta, called last minute after the second retirement of Maciej Sulecki. The two-week notice did not allow camp and the Pole barely traveled to comply. By the second episode he was already pulling air and endured punishment until the sixth episode. The corner did not let him out for the seventh.

Munguía showed some improvements in offense, but in defense there was no progress and it is good to wonder if his coach (Eric Morales) is no longer needing some help in the corner from someone who manages to break those limitations in his pupil. I talk about that in depth in this video, along with the analysis of the fight and what ‘the new Munguía’ showed.

I also tell you about Oscar de la Hoya’s surprising announcement over Floyd Mayweather, Gabriel Rosado’s impressive KO over Uzbek Bektemir Melikuziev and Marlen Esparza’s great victory over Ibeth ‘La Roca’ Zamora.

====================================

Visit and subscribe to my channel on YouTube, (Hot Boxing) for more ‘No Filter’ comments and professional boxing news: https://www.youtube.com/bernardopilatti?sub_confirmation=1

====================================