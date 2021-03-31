Munguía will face Sulecki in a step prior to the world championship

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The Mexican Jaime Munguía (36-0, 29 KO) will face the Polish Maciej sulecki (29-2, 11 KO) at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, United States, next Saturday, April 24.

The former super welterweight world champion still does not take the definitive step that fans expect, challenging Gennadiy Golovkin, as was speculated, or some world champion. The one from Tijuana is, at 24, number one in the WBC lists (whose champion is Jermall Charlo, whose next step we do not know) and WBO (Demetrius Andrade, the starter, will also defend the belt in April against Liam Williams) . In the IBF, of which Golovkin is champion, he is the second classified after the Kazakh and Patrick Wojcicki. It will be his third fight since moving up to middleweight, after beating Tureano Johnson in October 2020.

Sulecki, meanwhile, last fought in August, beating Armenian Sasha Yengoyan on points. At 31, his most important fight to date was in 2019, where he was a challenger to the aforementioned Andrade, losing by wide decision. The European is number four on the list of the World Boxing Council, so this fight against Munguía could be considered a tie to be an official contender for the world title in his version of the aforementioned body.