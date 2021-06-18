Munguía vs Szeremeta: schedule, TV, billboard and where to watch

After three rivals and two dates, Jaime Munguía will finally be able to premiere in 2021.

Time and date: When is Jaime Munguía vs Kamil Szeremeta?

Jaime Munguía achieved six world championships in sixteen months. In 2020 he decided to move up to the middleweight, in which he has been lacking. He’s been polishing them, and because of that, he doesn’t want to run. The goal is to finish the year by playing a World Cup, but first it must continue to grow and the next step is Szeremeta. The evening of Munguía vs Szeremeta takes place this Saturday, June 19, 2021 in El Paso (Texas) from 1:30 p.m. (local time). The stellar duel is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 21: 30/00: 00 hours.USA: 15: 30/18: 00 hours (ET) / 12: 30/15: 00 hours (PT).Mexico: 14: 30/17: 00 hours.Colombia: 14: 30/17: 00 hours.Chili: 15: 30/18: 00 hours.Argentina: 16: 30/19: 00 hours.Peru: 14: 30/17: 00 hours.

Television: On which channel to watch Jaime Munguía vs Kamil Szeremeta?

DAZN It is the television in charge of producing the signal for the evening and offering it in the countries where it is present. Thus, it can be seen on that platform in the United States, Spain, and all of Latin America. Once the main card is finished, which will have four fights, the rest of the lawsuits can be seen free of charge by the Golden Boy’s Facebook Watch.

Internet: How to follow Jaime Munguía vs Kamil Szeremeta live?

In AS you can also follow the evening live that will close with the fight between Jaime Munguía vs Kamil Szeremeta. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

Billboard of Jaime Munguía vs Kamil Szeremeta

Stellar card of Munguía vs Szeremeta Jaime Munguía vs Kamil Szeremeta: WBO Intercontinental Middleweight (12 rounds).Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado: WBA Continental Americas and WBO Internacional del supermedio (12 rounds).Ibeth Zamora vs Marlene Esparza: WBC World Fly Championship.Blair Cobbs vs Brand Solomon: Welterweight NABF.Card after the stellar Munguía vs Szeremeta Raul Curiel vs Ferdinand Kerobyan: 10 rounds at welterweight.Alexis Rocha vs Jameson Bacon: 10 rounds at welterweight.Tristan Kalkreuth vs Demetrius Banks: 6 rounds at cruiserweight.Manny Flores vs Daniel Lozano: 6 rounds at super bantamweight.Jousce González vs Ángel Aguilar: 6 rounds at super lightweight.Gregory Morales vs William González: 4 rounds at super bantamweight.