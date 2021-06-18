Munguía-Szeremeta, this Saturday. The last stop for the Mexican before facing the greats?

Darío Pérez

This Saturday, the Mexican Jaime Munguía (36-0, 29 KO) faces the Pole Kamil Szeremeta (21-1, 5 KO) in a match that seems better when looking at the records of what is presumed to happen when push comes to shove. The gala will be hosted by the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, a city in the North American state of Texas, under the auspices of Golden Boy Promotions.

Munguía, former world champion in the super welterweight division, will make his third fight at middleweight, after defeating Gary O’Sullivan Y Turean Johnson in 2020, both before the limit. Many accuse him of avoiding tough opponents in his divisions, especially now, at middleweight, at Gennady Golovkin; It is said that his various defenses of the world title occurred against second-rank boxers, dodging unifications or risky fights (here we always enter the doubt: to what extent a world champion is a slave to the organism of the one who holds the belt).

Be that as it may, and with the bad luck that the planned rival has fallen, Maciej sulecki, twice for this fight, and his first substitute, Munguía needs to win, convince and make a next stop in his career that involves meeting the faces of some great sporting and financially; You will have no problem doing it, as it is the world number one WBO, Demetrius Andrade’s official challenger, a fight that would really put him, really do it with both, in the place he deserves to occupy within the middleweight.

His late-breaking rival, a compatriot of the intended opponent, is former European champion Kamil Szeremeta. It seems, that of the country of John Paul II and Lech Walesa, the typical boxer, as we have seen dozens, with the possibility of dominating in Europe but without the level necessary to wage war on a world scale. We remember him for beating Rubén Díaz in the tenth round, among other continental rivals, but for being notably inferior to the aforementioned Kazakh, GGG, in his last fight, last December. Munguía, if everything goes as it seems, he shouldn’t have excessive problems to beat him before the limit, even going to the exchange of blows, because his hand weighs much more.

The endorsement of the evening, as Golden Boy usually does, is frankly attractive. We will see the Uzbek Bektemir Melikuziev (7-0, 6 KO), Sergey Kovalev’s famous “almost rival” when the positive of the Russian was uncovered, against the very tough Gabe Pink (25-13-1, 14 KO). Rosado has lost to almost all of the top middleweight, yes. Rosado has recently moved up to super middle to meet “Bully” after fighting Jacobs and it is perhaps too heavy a weight for him, too. But beware, he has always made his opponents work and, likewise, with Jacobs he only fell by split decision, with 115-113 by the judges. It will be an interesting fight to see the level of punch of the Olympic silver in 2016, since knocking out Rosado would be an important hit at the table. It’s a twelve-round fight with several intermediate titles at stake.

The world title of the gala will be in the female category, with the Mexican champion Ibeth Zamora (32-6, 12 KO) risking his WBC flyweight crown against Marlen esparza, Texan but also Aztec in good part of his blood. It is the second World Cup time for the aspirant, bronze in London 2012 and amateur world champion, who lost in the first against Seniesa Estrada at the end of 2019. Against her, the greatest professional experience of Zamora, who was also the holder of the title overall in the light fly category.

The evening’s broadcast will be opened by one of our favorites, the southpaw Blair cobbs (14-0-1, 9 KO), a boxer who carries a tremendous story in his backpack of life. Cobbs returns to the ring after a year and a half and bad luck with his planned fights after the pandemic, and he does so wanting to show that he is a fighter called to do great things in the medium term, as he also told ESPABOX. His rival, ten episodes at welterweight, is the granite Brad Solomon (29-3, 9 KO), a thousand-battle veteran who endured five rounds against Vergil Ortiz, the only fighter who has managed to beat him before the limit.

These four will be the matches that we will see, in theory, from 9:30 p.m. on Saturday on DAZN, a schedule with a double function: that the Polish public can see Szeremeta without having to spend the night awake and not coincide with the multiple boxing events to be played in the afternoon in the United States (Spanish early morning).

Therefore, from 1:30 on our schedule, we can follow the previous matches on Golden Boy’s Facebook Live. In it, interesting promises such as Alexis Rocha or Tristan Kalkreuth will show their skills against rivals who will demand more little by little.