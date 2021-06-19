Munguía sweeps Szeremeta – AS.com

Almost eight months it took Jaime Munguía to step on the ring again. The wait was long and the Mexican wanted to take advantage of the minutes in the ring. Thus, he boxed relaxed against Kamil Szeremeta. The Pole showed greater resistance than against Golovkin (he knocked him out in the seventh, but each blow seemed to affect him a lot), but he was much less. Without turning up the revolutions, Munguía was beating his opponent. Slowly but surely he was landing punches for six rounds. Szeremeta (he accepted the fight a week and a half in advance) had not been in serious trouble, but his inferiority was manifest. Faced with such a situation, the referee approached the Pole’s corner at the end of the sixth round and the fighter was clear: it was worth it. There was no reason to extend the punishment.

Munguía never got to tighten to the maximum. He was boxing calm from the first round. Until the sixth, in fact, it did not go beyond third gear. He wanted to shoot and try things. Did. The Mexican was orderly in defense, he took his shots showing a variety of blows (he tried the uppercut a lot, especially with his back hand) and did a very good job in the float zone. It is more orderly. “I didn’t think I could learn so much with Erik Morales (it was their third fight together),” he acknowledged at the end. Everything was rolled and in the sixth round the piston went up a little. Szeremeta took out little and Munguía either managed to take it off or what came to him did not make him flinch.

The end of the lawsuit was correct and he should look at the next step now. He is number one in the World Boxing Council and the World Boxing Organization (with his triumph he retained the WBO Intercontinental from the middle). Whoever the following is clear: “I’m ready for him to come “, He pointed to the ring, although he reiterated what he had already warned in AS: “I hope to have a World Cup at the end of 2021 “. If that option doesn’t come out, your short-term future seems clear. In the co-feature fight, Gabriel Rosado gave the surprise of the night and one of the year by knocking out Bektemir Melikuziev and Munguía pointed at him: “If the World Cup does not come out I would like a Mexico vs Puerto Rico (Rosado was born in the United States, but has Puerto Rican roots.) “The options are clear to you.