Munguia should have, but didn’t want to. Berchelt wanted, but should not

The untimely appearance of Demetrius Andrade at the press conference after the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, served to refloat the status of ‘king of the avoided’ that Andrade holds and above all brought the figure of Jaime to the public light Munguía, whom he accused of rejecting him as a rival, even though he was the official challenger of the WBO.

This adds to a situation, little less than unusual, in Munguía’s rankings in the WBC or the FIB, which leads us to interpret that, once again, the business prevails over sports. We analyze it without a filter in this video.

With Miguel Berchelt there is a different situation, but it also forces the usual: why? In this case, the unclear reasons that led him to agree to face Oscar Valdez under inappropriate conditions. The story deserves to be told and we do it from the minute (8:01) of this video.