Munguía seeks medium, super medium and light heavyweight titles

Following his recent win over Kamil Szeremeta, Jaime Munguía (37-0, 30 KO) is already thinking about his next date, which may be against someone he shared his last card with.

Gabe Pink (26-13-1, 15 KO) stole the prominence of the gala, defeating previously undefeated and Olympic silver Bektemir Melikuziev with a spectacular knockout, a tremendous hand product of a certain confidence from the Uzbek, who was dominating the contest.

Munguía has said that the next step in his career could be to meet Rosado in September or October, as something immediate to a world title at middleweight, which would mean crowning him in a second weight class.

The Mexican has declared, with considerable ambition, that he would like to be able to be world champion also in super middle and light heavy weights, over the years.