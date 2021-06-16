Munguía: “I hope to play a World Cup at the end of 2021”

Two dates and three rivals. Those are the changes that he has had to live Jaime Munguía (36-0, 29 KO) to debut in 2021. The 24-year-old Mexican faces Kamil Szeremeta (21-1, 5 KO) in El Paso (Texas). The 31-year-old Pole, former European champion of the medium, has just lost against Gennady Golovkin, being far inferior to the Kazakh. In addition, he accepted the fight a little more than a week in advance, it arrives just, but Munguía warns in an interview on the ‘Boxeo a la Carrera’ podcast:He is a strong opponent, who hits hard and who will come wanting to knock me down and knock me out. That is the most difficult, you have to be careful and get the work that we have prepared“.

Munguía is clear that overconfidence can be key and he does not hesitate to say that preparation has not been easy. “It has been difficult, but you have to try to adapt to this type of situation. The hardest thing has been to keep working, not stop training and stay active. Losing and gaining weight by not knowing the exact date has been the most difficult thing “, Add. Despite this, the Mexican is very motivated to return: “I am very happy to box, but even more so to be able to do it again with fans.”

The Tijuana man fought without fans present in his last fight against Tureano Johnson, a fight in which he once again left some doubt in his defense, but was still satisfied. “Johnson was a great rival. We feel a bit strange due to the lack of public and being in the middle of a pandemic, but everything went well“He said. Finally, Munguía spoke about the future. This Saturday will be his third fight at middleweight and he wants to touch gold again.”We hope at the end of 2021 to be able to play a World Cup. If it doesn’t come out, the next insurance. I am willing to fight anyone, but I would like Golovkin. It is a fight that has been sounding for a long time, it has not happened and we have that thorn, “he concluded.