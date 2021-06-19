Munguía beat Szeremeta before the limit in a good evening with surprises

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The Don Haskins Center in El Paso (Texas) offered us an entertaining evening promoted by Golden Boy Promotions on Saturday night.

The Mexican Jaime Munguía (37-0, 30 KO) faced the Pole Kamil Szeremeta (21-2, 5 KO) as a preliminary step to storm the world middleweight title. The Aztec began cautious, calm, without forcing the machine in the initial rounds; This caused Szeremeta to perk up a bit as he reached the first third of the fight, which also made him more exposed and Munguía easier to penetrate his guard.

The trade was very much in favor of Golden Boy, much stronger than his European opponent, although he reserved until shortly before the middle of the fight. It was in the fifth round that Munguía increased the speed and cadence of his hands, combining instead of throwing isolated fists, thus subjecting Poland to merciless punishment. Szeremeta, barely on his feet at the end of the sixth round, put up with what he could and showed great fit, but the referee and the corner decided there was no point going out into the seventh inning of the fight. We already want to see Munguía against the best in the division, and now there is no excuse that can prevent us from seeing him in a great event with a world belt at stake.

As a semi-fundraiser, the Uzbek Bektemir Melikuziev (7-1, 6 KO), Olympic silver in Rio 2016, faced his biggest professional test against the very tough Gabe Pink (26-13-1, 15 KO). And what a test! Melikuziev started with great confidence in himself and eager to make it clear who was in charge, which he achieved at the end of the first round, knocking down Rosado after combining hooks to the body. After a second round that ensured a bad fate for Rosado, in the third it seemed that Melikuziev was going to finish him, since the Uzbek was punishing him very hard … until, in one counter, a blow to the jaw in which the American was faster put the favorite to sleep, who did not get up and lost by a spectacular knockout.

The Mexican champion Ibeth Zamora (32-7, 12 KO) exposed her WBC flyweight crown against Texan Marlen esparza (10-1, 1 KO). A clash of styles, Zamora’s drive and Esparza’s excellent technique, despite the fact that the contender went all out… but found herself on the canvas during the first round, hit by a very effective hand from the champion. As of the second round, Esparza took hold with his precise boxing, what was expected, and with enormous drive, less anticipated; It was striking how he lunged against Ibeth Zamora at the beginning of the first sets of the fight, surprising his rival. It was difficult to score most of the rounds, because Esparza and Zamora offered different things, being in part at the discretion of the judges the 10 of each of the ten rounds, and giving the impression that they were even in the last. The tonic is that Esparza hit more and dodged, but Zamora’s blows were more forceful. After the ten rounds were consumed, the scores were 97-92 (exaggerated, in our opinion), 95-94 and 96-94 in favor of Marlen Esparza, the new WBC world flyweight champion.

Welterweight Blair cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KO) beat before the limit to Brad Solomon (29-4, 9 KO). Cobbs, better technically, is a boxer perhaps too generous with the public, since he exposes himself too much to his rivals in some attacks. For this reason, although he carried the weight of the assaults, in each one of them he took some of Solomon’s hands, something that he should take care of if he wants to advance in his professional career. When Solomon seemed to even the contest, Cobbs hit him several times in a row in the fifth round, opening a wound to his face and severely injuring a fighter who had only been previously knocked out by Vergil Ortiz.