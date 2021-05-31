Munguía and Morales a tandem that seeks glory

Photo: Majo Gómez

When experience and youth come together, they usually bring great results. Precisely that explosive mixture is what Jaime Munguía (36-0, 29KOs) is looking for, who has Erik “El Terrible” Morales in his corner who comes to bring all his wisdom to a fighter who, despite having already won the championship WBO Super Welterweight Championship and successfully defending him five times has a long way to go.

Morales is aware of every movement that his pupil makes at the Otomi Ceremonial Center in Mexico, where they prepare at an altitude of more than 3,000 meters to face the Pole Maciej Sulecki (29-2, 11KOs) on June 19 in El Paso, Texas. For his part, Munguía takes advantage of and absorbs everything he can from the legend and his entire team.

“The truth is we are happy, we have learned quite a few things (from Morales). He is wanting to do it, he’s already put the batteries back on. Day by day we learn from him and from the whole team, ”said the gladiator.

The “push” is a characteristic of youth, although it is not always the best counselor. Morales knows it, when he faced a newcomer Pablo César Cano in 2011, it was the experience, among other things, that ended up giving him the victory. It is precisely that calm that he wants to transmit to his pupil.

“Note that with Jaime it is a very particular issue, he is a boxer who likes to go to the front throwing punches, he likes to go to you for you. We want him not to give himself up completely, to contain him, to hit more specific blows to do damage and not so much volume “, said” El Terrible “

Boxer and coach know that the rival on duty, Sulecki, is not an easy thing. In fact, some on the team consider it the strongest test that Munguía has faced thus far and see it as an important step towards the second title in the young career of the Mexican puncher.

“I think it is a tough fight, it is a strong fight, we know that he has a lot of experience, good combinations of blows, he is a very complete fighter and we have to take the breed against him,” said Munguía. While Morales affirmed: “Sulecki is a difficult fighter, he got the decision out of several great fighters. We have worked a lot on the attack, a different attack, a way to have a variety of jobs when it comes to being in the ring. Being able to walk forward, backward, move and look for defense, but especially the attack and Sulecki’s vulnerable points that are going to be important ”.

Being on the ring is very different from just going up during the minute of rest, this is very clear to “El Terrible” and that is why he also has a strategy to give directions: “I see him, I try to put myself in his shoes, because he (Munguía ) has a completely different style from mine and I try to see what he needs to do with his rival, logically I give him the instructions and I feel comfortable. Suddenly I do keep thinking back and forth, what do I have to do so that he understands what we need to work on ”.

In addition to the “Terrible”, Munguía has a great work team such as the coaches Noé Álvarez Tostado, Fernando Fernández, his friend Gustavo Carrillo, the nutritionist Marco Antonio Pérez and, of course, his father who, for the most part, have accompanied practically from the beginning of his career, because he likes to maintain his circle of trust.

Munguía also has other rivals in his sights, such as Gennady Golovkin who would like to face: “I think it could be that yes, maybe at the end of this year or the beginning of next year. That does not depend on me, it depends on the promoter but we are ready ”, said the fighter who also commented on his desire to face Middleweight champion Ryota Murata in the World Boxing Association.

Munguía and Morales know that the challenges ahead are strong, but they trust that together they are a perfect tandem to achieve glory and they hope to prove it on June 19.