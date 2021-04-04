Munar loses the final of the Andalucia Open against Mager

04/04/2021 at 3:19 PM CEST

The Italian tennis player Gianluca Mager was imposed this Sunday on Spanish Jaume munar 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2 in the final of the Challenger 80, a tournament prior to AnyTech365 Andalucía Open, an ATP 250 that will run until April 11 on the dirt tracks of the Puente Romano Club, in Marbella (Malaga).

In this final, which took place on the central court of the Marbella club, the Mallorcan tennis player only needed half an hour to score the first set and put the game on track (6-3) with solvency in the game and command of the serve, but Munar It was different in the second and third sets and the Italian completely changed the face of the match with a great serve and powerful backhand that led to errors from the rival.

Mager responded to the Balearic with a 6-3 to tie the clash and take it to a final decisive set, which ended up being a psychological blow of which Munar He did not know how to get up at the key moment.

Unleashed with his blows, the transalpine climbed game by game to victory with even more superiority than in the second set and thus came the final 6-2 of the last set.

Jaume munar, number 99 in the world in the ATP ranking, came as the third favorite of the tournament and managed to stand in the final by giving up only one set in the championship.

Gianluca Mager, at 26, joins Stefano travaglia (2018), Pablo Andújar (2019) and Pedro Martinez (2020) as the fourth player to win this Marbella tournament.

Munar and Mager, as finalists of this Challenger 80, they have earned a place for the Andalucía Open that also began this Sunday in its qualifying phase