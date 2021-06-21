Munar falls at the first exchange rate in Mallorca

Jaume munar he said goodbye to the first exchange of ATP 250 of Mallorca after having fallen in front of Tennys Sandgren by 7-6 (3) and 7-5 in the first round of the tournament. Although the party circulated by the regularity and the parity, the American obtained a light of advantage in the decisive points. In fact, the Spaniard got to be break up in the second quarter (4-3 and service), but quickly lost the advantage and did not manage to stretch the definition until a decisive set. End of his grass training course for Wimbledon, where he will try to reap a good performance.