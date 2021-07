Jaume munar fell before Stefano travaglia by 6-3 and 7-6 (1) in the first round of the Umag ATP 250 after one hour and 52 minutes of play. The Spaniard, who added his fifth consecutive defeat on the circuit, easily gave up the first set and could not hold the lead in the second set either (he served 4-3 and then did not take advantage of a break point at 4-4). In that sense, the Italian will face another Spaniard in the next instance: Carlos Taberner, who left Nino Serdarusic on the road.