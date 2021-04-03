Munar and the Italian Mager will compete for the title in the Marbella challenger

Updated 04/03/2021 – 16:48

The regularity of Jaume Munar this year in the challenger category tournaments will be worth him to stay next Monday in the world ‘top100’. The Mallorcan, champion in Antalya and also a finalist a week later in Turkish lands, has sneaked in this Saturday in the fight for the title of the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open.

Munar, who trains at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, has got rid of Mario Vilella by 7-6 (4) and 7-5.

The Alicante tennis player, who works as a local since he regularly trains on the tracks of Puente Romano and served as sparring for Novak Djokovic during his preseason on the Costa del Sol, was ahead on the scoreboard in the opening set, but let slip the ‘break’ of advantage until giving in the sudden death.

In the continuation, Munar maintained the level and his rival lowered it to be a finalist tomorrow against Gianluca Mager. The Italian defeated his compatriot Alessangro Giannessi by 6-7 (4), 6-4 and 6-1 in the first semifinal.

The last two survivors in Marbella have only met once on the circuit and it was in 2019 in the semifinals of the Biella challenger. Mager, currently the 101st on the charts, tipped the balance in his favor by 6-4 and 6-2.

The Mallorcan, whatever happens, is guaranteed direct entry by ranking to the Open 250 that starts this Monday at the same facilities. To be one of the members of the ‘Armada’ in contention with Pablo Carreo, Albert Ramos, Alejandro Davidovich, Feliciano Lpez and Carlos Alcaraz, among others.