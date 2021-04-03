Mummified birds in the Atacama desert reveal a dark side to history

A team of archaeologists and anthropologists have discovered in the Atacama desert (Chile) parrot mummies between 1100 and 1450 AD that have revealed the trade in parrots and macaws in communities in this region.

“Feathers are valued in America and we see them in high-status burials,” said José M. Capriles, assistant professor of anthropology at Penn State University, lead author of the research on this finding. “We do not know how the feathers got, the routes they took or the network“.

Parrots and macaws they are not natives of Atacama, which is located in the north of Chile and is the driest desert in the world, but archaeologists have found feathers in burial context and preserved in boxes made of leather or other protective material, and have also found mummified birds, parrots and macaws, at archaeological sites.

“The fact that live birds made their way through the Andes over 10,000 feet in height is astonishing,” said Capriles. “They had to be transported through huge steppes, with cold weather and difficult terrain to the Atacama. And they had to stay alive“.

Capriles, an archaeologist, grew up surrounded by parrots and macaws because her father was a wildlife manager and her mother, Eliana Flores Bedregal, was a Bolivian ornithologist at the National Museum of Natural History in La Paz until her death in 2017.

While he was a postdoctoral fellow in Chile, Capriles investigated the trade and transport of goods such as coca, shell, metals, feathers and animals in Bolivia, Peru and Chile.

“Calogero Santoro, professor of anthropology at the University of Tarapacá, mentioned the birds to my mother when she came to visit us and suggested that we study them,” Capriles said in a statement. “Our idea was to say something about these parrots, where did they come from and what species they were represented. My mother is a co-author of this article. “

Most of the remains of parrots and macaws, mummified or not, they reside in museums. The team visited collections in northern Chile for almost three years to look at a wide range of what had been found.

“Once we started working on this, we found many material about macaws and parrots, “said Capriles.” Columbus brought parrots to Europe and the historical importance of macaw feathers to pre-Columbian societies was omnipresent. “

Most of the bird remains the researchers found date from between 1000 and 1460 AD, beginning at the end of the Tiwanaku empire and just before the Incas passed through the area. According to Capriles, it was a time of war, but also a great time for trade, with frequent caravans of moving llamas.

The researchers studied 27 full or partial remains of scarlet macaws and Amazon parrots from five oasis sites in Atacama. They report their results now in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Using zooarchaeological analysis, isotopic dietary reconstruction, radiocarbon dating and ancient DNA testing, research cataloged scarlet macaws and at least five other species of parrots that were transported from more than 300 miles away in the eastern Amazon. The team mapped the various natural habitat ranges for scarlet macaws, blue and yellow macaws, and the various parrots to try to determine how they traveled to Atacama.

The researchers also discovered that birds they ate the same diet as farmers who owned them.

“What we considered acceptable interactions with the animals in our care was very different back then,” Capriles said. “Some of these birds they did not live a happy life. They were kept to produce feathers and their feathers were plucked as soon as they grew. “

Perhaps more unusual than the importation of parrots and macaws and their usefulness in the feather production it was his treatment after death. Many of the parrots were found mummified with their mouths wide open and their tongues hanging out. Others had their wings spread in permanent flight.

“We have no idea why were they mummified like this“Capriles noted.” It appears that they were eviscerated through their cloaca (a common excretory and reproductive opening), which helped preserve them. Many times, they were wrapped in textiles or bags. “

Unfortunately, many of the birds were rescue finds, acquired outside of formal archaeological projects, so some types of data are missing, but birds are generally associated with human burials.

Most mummies they met in Pica 8, a site near an oasis community that still exists today as a freight transport location. Pica 8 had agriculture during the time that the birds lived there and today it is the source of the precious lemons.

“We know that the birds lived there,” says Capriles. “That they ate the same foods as people, enriched with nitrogen from corn fertilized with seabird manure. Llamas are not the best pack animals, because they are not that strong. flame caravans taking macaws and parrots across the Andes and the desert to this oasis is amazing, “he concludes.