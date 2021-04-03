mummies like that of Ramses II hit the streets for the first time since their discovery

A group of 22 mummies of kings and queens of the New Kingdom (16th – 11th centuries BC) take to the streets for the first time since they were discovered to be transferred this Saturday from the Egyptian Museum, in the center of Cairo, to the Museum of Civilization, located on the outskirts of the city, in a Big parade with horse-drawn chariots from Pharaonic times.

The Egyptian authorities have prepared a large evening event, which is why traffic has been cut in the center of the capital, while lights, music and a spectacular decoration they accompany the mummies on their journey, dubbed the “golden parade”.

Security has also been tightened in the past few days at the Tahrir square, where the mummies will pass from the Egyptian Museum, located to the north of the square, until their triumphal exit through a great arch, which will lead them to the banks of the Nile.

The Director General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, arrived in Egypt this Friday to attend the event that, according to a statement, “marks the end of much work to improve the conservation and exhibition” of the mummies, which will have a special gallery in the recently renovated and modern National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, in the town of Fustat.

View of the Egyptian Museum, illuminated before the parade to transfer 22 royal mummies to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, in Cairo.EFE / EPA / Mohamed Hossam

Most of the mummies belong to the 18th Dynasty (1550-1295 BC), among which the one of Hatshepsut, queen and first de facto ruler, since in Pharaonic times women could not assume power, but she did so in the name of her husband’s son Tuthmosis II, who was still a child and could not reign.

Both her father, Tutmosis I, as well as her husband and stepson, Tutmosis III, will also accompany her, as well as three other queens of the same dynasty: Tiy, Meritamun and Ahmose-Nefertari.

In addition, there will be five mummies of the XIX Dynasty (1295-1186 BC), including that of the well-known king Ramses II; in addition to Ramses III, IV, V, VI and IX, all of them rulers of the XX Dynasty (1186-1069 BC).

The 22 mummies were found in the late 19th century AD in the necropolis of Deir al Bahari and in the King’s Valley, both located in the monumental town of Luxor, in southern Egypt, where most of the burials and treasures of the pharaohs have been discovered.