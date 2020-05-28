While India’s financial capital, Mumbai, faced an increasing number of coronavirus cases, local DJ Sanjay Meriya set aside his turntable and dusted off a long-worn medical degree to help.

Sanjay Meriya visits underprivileged community in Mumbai to instruct on coronavirus 05/25/2020

Meriya, 30, known as The Spindoctor in Mumbai’s music circles, started working last month as a medical volunteer after looking at a government newspaper ad asking for help.

He has mainly visited a slum in one of Mumbai’s worst-hit suburbs, with protective clothing and gloves, to instruct residents on precautions to be taken to prevent the coronavirus.

“I am very patriotic. I can fight like that (as a doctor),” Meriya, who has volunteered for at least three months, told ..

Mumbai is responsible for more than 32,000 of the 150,000 cases of coronaviruses in India, being the most affected city. With public hospitals with few beds and overburdened health workers, volunteers like Meriya are even more important.

Meriya started to take an interest in DJ activities as a hobby around the age of 20 while studying medicine, but said it “overwhelmed me” – much to the chagrin of her family.

“They hated it. They still do,” he said of his decision to be a DJ, adding that family members are proud to see him back in medicine.

