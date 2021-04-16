MultiSig wallet security

Compartir

What is a multi-signature wallet?

Since time immemorial, safety has been everyone’s concern. From keeping life safe to safeguarding property ownership and protecting wealth, security is paramount against threats of loss or theft for your peace of mind.

In today’s age of digital technology, the conversion of assets from physical to virtual value is increasing and almost anything from paper to real estate is represented through tokenization, starting with the conversion of fiat money into cryptocurrencies.

With that said, the matters of concern now lie in protecting these digital assets, either in person in a crypto wallet or in an escrow service. As the transfer of digital value cuts across the Internet space, it is imperative to protect it from malicious interception.

Enter multiple signature as solution.

Multisignature in a nutshell

Multiple signature, also known as multiple signature, is a digital signature encoding that requires the use of multiple keys to verify a transaction. Responsibility is distributed among the signatories, eliminating a single key as a single point of failure. The wallet is preserved even if a single key is lost and the address is not easily compromised. The standard option is to use a 2 of 3 key combination where two signatures of three keys are required to sign a transaction. Therefore, a single signature cannot execute a transaction. Therefore, even if a key is stolen by a thief, the stored funds cannot be withdrawn. Some other multiple key combinations are: 1 of 2 that can be used in a couple’s joint petty cash account. 2 of 3 is for the parent account for your child. A 2 out of 3 combination can also be applied to businesses with an active wallet. There are other multiple key combinations as needed, some with up to 8 addresses for a quorum or based on weight. Ethereum applies smart contracts to multi-signature proxy transactions.

Multi-signature application

For an address to be authorized on the blockchain, it needs a master key to sign its transactions. The owner of the address must keep the master key confidential. The downside to signing transactions is that you can inadvertently expose the master key every time it is used. It may also be that the keys are misplaced, lost or stolen, rendering the wallet funds inaccessible forever. Address owners must therefore be very careful when storing their keys.

Multisig offers a solution on the downsides of single key accessibility where if the key is lost, so are your funds. When more than one key is required to sign transactions, it provides the wallet with a greater degree of security against theft and prevents the loss of funds when one or more keys are lost.

Conclution

Having a multi-signature wallet requires more digital signatures to verify or sign a transaction, which means your wallet is more secure. Even a malicious user who was able to steal one of his co-signers’ keys cannot move the funds from his wallet without the other signatures.

However, one caveat. When trying to buy cryptocurrencies, be sure to deposit the funds in a wallet that you own, and only you can access it, and not in a multi-signature wallet, even if you created it. If someone tries to ask you to join a multi-signature wallet so they can send them money, a scammer will try to lure you in.

