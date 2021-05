A sector of the elevated road on which the Line 12 of the Metro Mexico City it collapsed this Monday in the east of the capital at the Olivos station.

The emergency services arrived at the scene immediately to attend to the injured, possible deaths and to remove the collapsed convoy.

“Moving at this time to the site of the incident on line 12. I will report as soon as I arrive,” the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheibaum, announced on Twitter.

More information shortly.