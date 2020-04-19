From New Hampshire to California, hundreds of Americans took to the streets to protest the containment measures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, encouraged by President Donald Trump in a context of growing disagreement against those restrictions.

The largest such demonstration so far took place in Lansing, Michigan, where some 3,000 people expressed dissatisfaction with the confinement ordered by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In Concord, the capital of the state of New Hampshire, some 400 people gathered in the rain to ask that the quarantine not be extended in a state where COVID-19 cases are relatively few, an . photographer found.

In Annapolis, the Maryland capital, about 200 people protested outside the local Parliament headquarters, without leaving their vehicles. “Poverty also kills,” read a banner.

On the other hand, in Austin, Texas, some 250 people protested against the obligation to stay home. Their slogans denounced “the economic collapse” caused by the paralysis of all non-“essential” activities as a result of the confinement measures.

This Saturday, during his daily press conference, President Trump seemed to justify the protests when he declared that “some governors had gone too far” imposing “unreasonable restrictions”.

The confinement shot up the number of unemployed in the United States and left many people without income.

The promoter of the protest in Austin, Alex Jones, founder of the news portal Infowars, linked to the extreme right, arrived in a van with airs of a battle tank, causing shouts of joy from the attendees.

There were also demonstrations in Colombus (Ohio), in San Diego (California), verified the ., and also in Indiana, Nevada and Wisconsin, according to local media.

In all those places, protesters, who often carried American flags, ignored the slogans of social distancing.

Although the protests brought together many Trump supporters, some stressed that his motives were primarily economic.

Dolores, a hairdresser protesting in Annapolis, said she cannot work or receive government aid because she is an employer, not an employee.

“I need to save my business. I need to work to live. Otherwise I will die,” he told ..

In some states with Democratic governments, the protests were encouraged by Trump through his Twitter account.

However, there have also been mobilizations with claims against domestic isolation in republican government states, such as New Hampshire (northeast), with 1.3 million inhabitants, where confinement is in force until May 4.

The protesters called for the early lifting of the measure. Among them were men with faces covered and carrying weapons, said an . journalist.

“People are very happy to do what is necessary voluntarily,” Skip Murphy, one of the protesters, a 63-year-old software developer, told . in a phone interview.

However, according to Murphy, “the data does not support” the closure that was imposed in New Hampshire. Until Friday morning, in that state it had 1,287 infections and 37 deaths from coronavirus.

“What about our constitutional rights?” Asks Murphy.

A recent survey from the Pew Research Center indicated that most Americans, by a two-to-one margin, are concerned that mobility restrictions are lifted prematurely.

But protesters found encouragement on Friday from Trump, who in a series of tweets called for “RELEASE” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, all states with Democratic governors, from confinement orders.

The Republican millionaire has repeated slogans with this message on several occasions, calling for an early return to normal activity due to the devastating effect that the measures to contain the pandemic have had on workers and companies.

However, health authorities have warned that an early softening of the measures could lead to the resurgence of the virus and cause a health disaster.

For Murphy, the New Hampshire protester, the protests go beyond parties. “This has nothing to do with Trump or the Democratic or Republican governors,” he said.

“It is a case in which the same size does not fit everyone. The confinement should end where it does not make sense.”