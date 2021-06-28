Multiple players have tried to recruit Damian Lillard in recent weeks

Many players of the NBA have made the decision to try that the Portland Trail Blazers player, Damian Lillard reach your team in the NBA.

Multiple All-Stars have been trying to recruit Damian Lillard to leave the Portland Trail Blazers for weeks.

This season Damian Lillard averaged 28 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists per game in the NBA.