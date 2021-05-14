Multiple ‘Iron Dome’ bombings blocking Hamas

The Israeli army has attacked in the last hours more than a hundred targets of the Islamist movement Hamas on the Gaza Strip, during what has been the night more intense bombing Since the beginning of the new round of hostilities that has left a total, according to the latest balance of the Gazací Ministry of Health, 119 Palestinians killed.

The gazací health authorities have specified that 27 of the deceased were minors and added that more than 600 people have been injured in this new escalation of violence. Israel, for its part, continues to insist that the majority of victims in Palestinian territory are members of deceased terrorist groups or civilians as a result of failed Hamas rockets.

As far as Israeli casualties are concerned, they have already been confirmed nine fatalities following the death of a 50-year-old woman who fell to the ground while running to a bomb shelter in Ramat Gan. A man in his 60s was also seriously injured by the impact of a rocket in the town of Askelón.

After a night of intense fighting, the anti-aircraft alarms sounded again this Friday morning in Ashdod, Sederot and the Shaar Hanegev region. The Army has reported that during the night of Thursday and Friday morning, 220 additional rounds were fired from the enclave, of which thirty of them did not cross the border and landed within the Strip.

In addition, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have communicated through their Twitter account that they have shot down a Hamas drone launched towards Israel.

Regarding the relationship with the enclave, the Israeli Army has been forced to deny information that pointed to an incursion of its forces into the interior of the Gaza Strip, and has taken the opportunity to lift the order issued Thursday night forcing anyone within four kilometers of the Gaza border to stay in a bomb shelter.

However, they recommend that citizens stay close to these enclaves so that they can quickly access them if necessary.

Regarding the Israeli retaliation on Gaza, the IDF has specified that some 160 planes have carried out a massive simultaneous attack against a network of Hamas tunnels under Gaza City around midnight on Thursday. For almost 40 minutes, about 450 missiles They have hit approximately 150 targets in northern Gaza in an attack that has not yet been determined by Israeli forces, according to ‘The Times of Israel’.

In addition to the air strikes, the Israeli army has used tanks, artillery cannons and infantrymen on the border with Gaza to launch bombardments against Hamas targets.

Street riots

On the other hand, the Israeli Police has confirmed the arrest of at least 43 people during another night of intense unrest in the city of Lod, where a prominent segment of the Israeli Arab population lives, within the community tensions that began in East Jerusalem.

Police have also confirmed that one of the city’s synagogues was set on fire and that an emergency services worker was shot, according to the newspaper ‘Yedioth Aharonoth’.

In the Arab city of Umm al Fahm, a Jewish family of five, including three young children, was attacked in their car and had to be rescued by the police.

In an attempt to stop the increasing violence, the country’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the deployment of eight Border Police reservist units on Monday, but only half have reported to duty so far. The Police argue that the slowness of the response is due to the difficulty in mobilizing such a large number of agents in such a limited period of time.

On Thursday morning, Gantz ordered the deployment of another ten units of Border Police reservists and asked the Israeli army to assist in efforts to restore social calm.