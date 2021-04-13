Multiple Injured in Tennessee School Shooting, Police Say

Several people were injured Monday in a shooting at a school in Knoxsville, Tennesee, including a police officer, authorities said.

“Several shooting victims were recorded, including an officer from the Knoxsville Police Department. Research remains in development at this time. Please avoid the area, ”said the local Police Department on its Twitter account.

The shooting, the force said, occurred at Austin-East Magnet High School, without providing further details on the condition of the victims.

No immediate information was released about the attacker, not even whether he was still at large.

“The school building has been controlled and the students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” said Bob Thomas, superintendent of schools for Knox County, on his Twitter account.

Authorities arranged for the families to meet at a ballpark adjacent to the high school.

For his part, the governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee, said that the situation was “very difficult and tragic”, but did not provide further details.

School shootings have been a recurring scourge in the United States since the tragic Columbine, Colorado massacre in April 1999.

Denouncing an “epidemic” of gun violence, Democratic President Joe Biden last week unveiled a series of measures to limit the proliferation of firearms in the country.

Source AFP