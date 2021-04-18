Multiple fires and damage in Oakland after police protest

A protest that began peacefully in the Californian city of Oakland ended with multiple fires, several damaged cars and numerous broken windows.

The protest against police brutality began calmly on Friday night, the media reported. A subsequent march drew some 300 people and some started fires and smashed windows.

A car dealership was among the damaged properties.

A fire also started outside a bank.

Protesters were seen passing the site of a car accident.

Photos and videos posted online showed protesters holding banners and banners.

Oakland police officers walk through the smoke during a protest against police brutality in Oakland, California, Friday night, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo / Ethan Swope)

Many chanted the names of Daunte Wright – a 20-year-old who was fatally shot by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota – and Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old Hispanic boy shot and killed by a white police officer in Chicago.

During the march, people in the crowd threw bottles and other objects at law enforcement officers, Oakland police said in a statement. A police officer suffered an injury when he received a blow to the head.

The statement said protesters dragged barriers onto roads to block and delay officers’ response.

The authorities declared the gathering of people illegal and ordered the protesters to disperse.

Police said the protesters withdrew peacefully. There were no arrests and no citations were issued.

Some companies closed their windows early Friday in anticipation of the unrest, according to the media.