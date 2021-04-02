Multiple Dominicans ex-Blue Jays heading to disappear from the majors

The Toronto Blue Jays they had multiple players dominicans It seems that each of them are heading to the retirement of the MLB.

When we think of the sluggers who have played for the Toronto Blue Jays In the last 11 years, we have thought of Jose Bautista, Jose Reyes, Edwin Encarnación, Melky Cabrera, Juan Francisco, Jose Reyes and Moisés Sierra.

Among the seven players mentioned, one is retired, who is Jose Reyes, while Juan Francisco and Moisés Sierra have not been in the Major Leagues for more than six seasons, with Melky Cabrera and Edwin Encarnación being in force.

Although he had a good role in the Caribbean Series, Melky Cabrera did not sign any Minor League agreement, in addition, he does not play in the MLBsince 2019, his future is uncertain in the majors. The same happens with Jose Bautista, who was one of the best hitters in the MLB And now he has three seasons and there is not even a trace of him.

And lastly, Edwin Encarnación, who refused to sign minor league contracts in the majors and those are the only offers he’s been getting, everything indicates that no other team is going to sign him guaranteed after having a lousy offensive season in 2020. with the Chicago White Sox.

The Toronto Blue Jays met those seven dominicans In a game, nowadays no one is with the team and many are far from returning.