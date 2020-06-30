XiaomiXiaomi News

Two new terminals have just landed in the Xiaomi mobile catalog for this 2020. Both arrive to position themselves in the input range both by price and by specifications, and they promise to give a breath of fresh air to the low-end telephone, by adopting characteristic features of notably more expensive models. Are the new Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C.

The Beijing company today announced this new cheap mobile couple, which will be launched first in several countries, including Malaysia, before – predictably – making the leap to the rest of the regions globally.

Redmi 9A, all the information

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

specs

6.53-inch LCD display

Resolution HD +

ProcessorMediaTek Helio G25

RAM2 GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 32 GB eMMC 5.1 expandable by microSD

CamerasRear: 13 MP

Frontal: 5 MP

Battery 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others 3.5mm Headphone Port, USB Type C, Dual SIM, Face Unlock

Both the Redmi 9A and 9C are models that are positioned a couple of steps below the Redmi 9. One of the main changes that reflects such a decrease in level is the drop in your screen resolutionWe went from having a 6.53-inch Full HD IPS panel to one with the same diagonal and technology, but with HD + resolution.

Its body is made of plastic, and the front panel is surrounded by some margins that, although reduced, do not reach the level of other more expensive models of the brand. Still, the small drop-shaped notch at the top remains, housing the 5 megapixel front camera and acts as a biometric facial unlocking system to alleviate the lack of fingerprint reader.

The interior of this model is led by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor, accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage expandable by microSD. Its strong point is, without a doubt, its 5,000 mAh capacity battery.

Its photographic section is made up of a single rear camera, 13 megapixel resolution. Other interesting additions are the USB Type-C port, all a rare bird on mobile at this price; and the 3.5mm headphone port.

Redmi 9C, all the information

Xiaomi Redmi 9C

specs

6.53-inch LCD display

Resolution HD +

ProcessorMediaTek Helio G35

RAM2 GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 32 GB eMMC 5.1 expandable by microSD

CamerasRear: 13 MP + 8 MP Ultra Wide + Depth Sensor

Frontal: 5 MP

Battery 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others Rear Fingerprint Reader, USB Type C, 3.5mm Headphone Port, Dual SIM, Face Unlock

Something above the Redmi 9A is the Redmi 9C. In this case we are facing a very similar phone in terms of design and specifications, the main difference is the inclusion of a system consisting of three rear cameras, consisting of a main 13 megapixel sensor, an ultra wide angle of 8, and finally a depth sensor. The front of the phone is occupied by the same screen that we found in his younger brother.

Another exclusive feature of this model is the inclusion of a rear fingerprint reader, detail that the cheapest model lacks.

It also changes the processor, which happens to be the MediaTek Helio G35, again accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, and the same 5,000 mAh capacity battery. Of course, Android 10 is the version that gives life to the terminals, personalized under MIUI in its version 11.

Redmi 9A and 9C pricing and availability

Both devices have been launched in Malaysia initially, but it is expected that sooner or later they end up reaching other regions of the planet. They will be available in colors gray, blue and green in the case of the Redmi 9A, whose price is 73 euros to change; and in black, blue and orange in the case of the Redmi 9C, which amounts to 89 euros.

