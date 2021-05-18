Multiple arrests in connection to attack on Lady Gaga’s dog walker

This was the attack and robbery of Lady Gaga’s dog walker 1:05

(CNN) – Five people have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the February shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga’s dog walker, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Three of the suspects, ranging in age from 18 to 27, were arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted murder. The other two suspects, aged 40 and 50, were charged with being accomplices in attempted murder. Los Angeles police said four of the five suspects are previously registered gang members.

Ryan Fischer, a close friend of the pop star who walked her dogs, was shot during a violent altercation on February 24 that resulted in the theft of two of Lady Gaga’s three prized French bulldogs. Fischer was seriously injured.

Surveillance footage later showed the violent incident, which Fischer described as “something close to death.”

“Detectives do not believe that the suspects targeted the victim for being the owner of the dogs. However, the evidence suggests that the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dog and was the motivation for the theft, ”said an LAPD news release.

One of the suspects arrested is the woman who allegedly found the dogs a few days after the shooting, after Lady Gaga offered a $ 500,000 reward for the safe return of her pets.

Once the dogs were released, detectives connected the woman who “found” them to the father of one of the attempted murder suspects, police said.

The five suspects are expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Lady Gaga and Fischer. It is unclear if the suspects have legal representation.