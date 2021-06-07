Multiplayer experience is Google Stadia’s biggest problem, according to EA CEO

Andrew Wilson says the experience with Stadia is “pretty good”, but that the player is frustrating because sometimes it is difficult to find other people to play with.

Although many are pessimistic and Google itself feeds doubts about the future of Stadia, the truth is that the video game streaming platform Google continues to take small steps such as its limited arrival to iPhones or iPads and the announcement of another 100 new games for this year 2021.

In any case, no one doubted that Stadia arrived early in its time to show the future of the video game, although Google has always had problems selling its services no matter how good they are, something that some of the most important executives in the ‘gamer’ industry seem to already see, who are beginning to comment on a Stadia that yes it is the future but you still have problems with online multiplayer.

The words are not ours but the EA CEO Andrew Wilson, which, as collected by the 9to5Google colleagues, has wanted to make it clear after presenting three new titles of his company for Stadia, that at Electronic Arts fully trust cloud gaming as the future of the industry, but that Stadia still has certain details to work out.

In fact, Wilson was specifically referring to the fact that video game streaming will be a turning point as consumers move from buying and owning titles to accessing them across platforms, but that are ready for change as these services continue to improve to get closer to the gaming experience of today’s high-performance consoles.

Google Stadia begins to be available (but limited) on iPhone and iPad

They say from EA that for now there are steps to be taken so that Stadia and its competitors in streaming games can replace traditional experiences, but what the conclusion is bound to be a cloud-connected future in most multimedia entertainment industries.

If anything, Andrew Wilson has also said that Google’s efforts with Stadia have been commendable, ahead of its time, qualifying the experience of the platform as “quite good” but indicating that still have a major issue with multiplayer support, something in which in his opinion the majority of players will surely agree.

The obstacle is especially acute in the titles that work exclusively as massively multiplayer, like the popular ‘battle royale’, where Stadia will have to focus to alleviate its deficiencies in the number of users and players available to create games:

It’s early, right? It’s okay. That is what happens when you are on the cutting edge. I’ve actually played a few games on Stadia and I’ll tell you that the gaming experience is actually pretty good. It’s not bad at all. The problem with Stadia is that for multiplayer games, it was very difficult to find other people to play with. Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA.

As you can see, an authoritative voice like the CEO of EA does not even mention technical problems, but a simple lack of users that would affect any service in the makingOr is it that someone was on WhatsApp when they started operations in 2009?

These games are now social networks. They are not solo experiences that we play in our bedroom or in the back of a basement; We do this with other people, we connect with everyone. It will only take a little time, but what I saw was really comforting because there were so many good things in the game and it can only get better. Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA.

It is true that the lack of players when creating game rooms can be frustrating, and it is also true that Google has created a robust and quality platform with Stadia, which however has not been able to sell at all well like many of your services in the past.

In any case, what the head of Electronic Arts says is only the harsh reality, and that is time will solve the problems of lack of players because being at the forefront and creating new markets always entails this period of popularization. In addition, EA may not be the best place to complain, since two of its most important titles such as FIFA and Madden lack multiplayer mode on Stadia… What came first, the egg or the hen?

All games available on Google Stadia: complete and updated list

Related topics: Google, Google Stadia, Games

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join