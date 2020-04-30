Multiplan is seeing a pent-up demand in the country’s reopening of shopping malls, but estimates that unemployment caused by social isolation measures taken by states and municipalities will weigh on the population’s consumption capacity, said the chief executive of the shopping center operator, José Isaac Peres, this Thursday.

REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli

Photo: .

“Everyone is asking for God’s love for life to return to normal. I think we have pent-up demand. Shopping is not just shopping, it is a place for leisure, services … But unemployment will weigh on people’s income,” he said. the executive during a conference call with industry analysts, after disclosing Multiplan’s results the night before.

Earlier, the Continuous Pnad released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) showed an increase in the unemployment rate to 12.2% at the end of March, compared to 11% in the fourth quarter and 11.6% in the three months to February. In the same period of 2019, unemployment was 12.7%.

During the conference call, Peres sharply criticized the actions taken by governors and mayors who adopted measures of social isolation in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. According to him, the malls “were closed arbitrarily”.

“The pandemic has turned into a pandemonium … Brazil today has 27 governments, each governor has become a dictator,” said the executive.

According to him, Multiplan’s shopping malls are prepared for reopening, with the company installing thousands of points with alcohol gel, forcing the use of gloves by everyone who works on the premises and recommending masks. The company also expanded spaces at food court tables and stated that it hired an infectious disease specialist to assist in the work to resume activities.

However, Peres said that in conversations with small shopkeepers he is finding it very difficult for them to obtain credit for working capital, which is a cause for concern for Multiplan, which cut rent in half in March and will pay for April in tenants in day with payments and unable to reopen the doors.

“Whatever is up to us (mall operators) will help the small shopkeepers. But from the point of view of working capital for stock, it will depend on the banks … It is necessary for banks to help, because, in practice, the small shopkeepers are having a hard time finding credit to survive this period “, said the executive.

Also in a conference call on first quarter results, held earlier, Bradesco’s chief executive, Octavio de Lazari, said that the federal government will likely adjust the credit line created to help companies meet payroll commitments during the pandemic. since the demand is being less than expected.

According to Multiplan executives, until the day before Brazil had about 60 shopping malls that resumed activities and the number should rise to 73 by Monday. The executives did not mention the number of Multiplan projects that would already be in operation. The company owns 19 shopping malls in the country.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

