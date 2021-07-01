In the last hours an agreement has been reached by the majority of countries around the world in the OECD. A total of 130 countries have supported the initiative to create a global minimum tax for multinationals. It will be 15% and it is expected to generate up to $ 150 billion in additional tax revenue each year.

It is an effort that has been trying to be carried out for years. This year it has finally been possible and large countries such as China, Russia and India have joined. The agreement will be carried out with the 15% proposed by the United States. Once it enters into execution, multinationals will have to pay 15% taxes wherever they operate, even if they do not have a physical presence.

The OECD hopes with this agreement to improve the global economy in some countries that have been especially affected by the pandemic in the last year. Their idea is that they can generate up to $ 150 billion in additional tax revenue each year.

The other big change that is expected is reduce the confrontations of countries with multinationals when deciding where to pay taxes. In key, the European Union, for example, has been going behind the big US technology companies to make them pay taxes in each of the countries where they sell products instead of taking those taxes back to the United States.

The great objective here of the big countries is avoid tax havens as much as possible. Regions with relatively high taxes have indicated on more than one occasion that these tax havens have prevented them from financing crucial investments in their own countries.

Effective in 2023

Although an agreement has been reached, the technical points still need to be detailed by the OECD, something they hope to have ready by October this year. Once done, it will be a matter of each country applying the necessary taxes and changes so that around 2023 the global minimum tax of 15% goes into effect.

Who has refused to sign this agreement? Essentially tax havens. Ireland for example has refused to do so, which with its low tax rate of 12.5% ​​has been the headquarters of big technology to operate in the European Union for decades. Nor have countries such as Barbados or the Grenadine Islands signed, as well as Europeans such as Estonia or Hungary.

Via | Political

More information | OECD