The multinational consumer products Unilever has decided to remove all its advertising from Facebook and Twitter in response to hatred and division on these platforms, according to The Wall Street Journal.

London-based Unilever owns some 400 brands, including well-known brands like Ax, Dove, Magnum ice cream and Lipton teas.

His movement, which will run for at least the remainder of the year, joins that of other companies that have also recently decided to boycott popular social networks, including Verizon, Patagonia and North Face.

“Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not give added value to people and society,” Unilever told the Journal, noting that his Facebook ban will also affect Instagram, owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

“Given the current polarization and elections that we have in the United States, there has to be much more compliance in the area of ​​hate speech,” Unilever vice president of global media Luis Di Como said of the situation on social media.

Di Como pointed out that his company wants to see a reduction in hate levels on these digital platforms and that these progress be confirmed by independent companies.

The decision by Unilever and other companies comes after several civil rights groups in the United States called on brands to withdraw advertising from Facebook during the month of July to pressure the internet giant, which they accuse of not making enough improvements to combat hate speech and disinformation.

Shares of Facebook and Twitter, which were already losing on Friday on Wall Street, fell even lower after the news was known and both were down more than 7%.

👍 like 😍 love 🤣 fun 🤣 surprised 😡 angry 😢 sad