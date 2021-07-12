Multinational tax change unlikely until 2022: Yellen

By David Lawder and Gavin Jones

VENICE, Jul 11 ​​(.) – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that a recently approved mechanism to allow more countries to tax large multinationals may not be ready to be considered by lawmakers until the spring 2022.

Yellen argued at a press conference after a meeting of G20 finance leaders in Venice that the OECD reallocation of tax duties was on a “slightly slower track” than a global corporate tax of at least 15% as part of a tax agreement between 132 countries.

G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors backed the deal over the weekend, but questions remain about the ability of US President Joe Biden’s administration to persuade a deeply divided Congress to ratify the changes.

Yellen’s comments suggest a two-step process for implementing the OECD tax deal, with the global minimum tax moving first.

He said he hoped to include provisions to implement the so-called “Pillar 2” minimum tax in a budget “reconciliation” bill this year that Congress could pass with a simple majority, potentially without Republican support.

The “Pillar 1” part of the agreement would end unilateral taxes on digital services in exchange for a new mechanism that would allow large profitable companies, including giants like Google and Facebook, to be taxed in part by countries where they sell products and services. services, rather than just those that house your headquarters or intellectual property.

This will require a multilateral tax deal that will take time to negotiate, according to a Treasury official.

“Pillar 1 will go a little bit slower. We will work with Congress,” Yellen said, when asked if a two-thirds majority would be needed in the US Senate, which is normally the requirement for international treaties.

“It can be ready in the spring of 2022 and we will try to determine at that time what is necessary for its implementation,” Yellen added.

