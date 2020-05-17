A Patient Support Program (PSP) monitors you from diagnosis, guides you in accessing the medication and works towards your total adherence to treatment. This success has an important component in the multidisciplinary approach. “The medicine alone is often not the only benefactor of a therapy. The endocrinologist, for example, knows that if he does not pass the patient on to the nutritionist, the treatment will not have a good clinical outcome, because it is no use just using the And that goes for all diseases “, says Simone Fernandes, InterPlayers’ Patient Solutions Products Manager, business and health and wellness solutions hub that is at the forefront of managing patient support programs .

According to Simone, a PSP is hired by the pharmaceutical industry, when it sees that its role within the health ecosystem includes promoting “extended care” to the patient, something that goes beyond researching, developing and commercializing drugs. And this care is materialized through the support program.

In the PSP, after obtaining an accurate diagnosis of the disease and the indicated medication, the patient’s journey enters the treatment phase. It is assessed whether there is a need to just guide and instruct the patient on how to use, prepare and store the product, or if there is a need for a nurse to help with the application.

The PSP also tracks the patient’s adherence to treatment. According to Simone, the program has more adherence when it involves diseases of greater complexity and high-cost drugs. And more and more, says the manager, the industry has been developing innovative technologies for diseases with more complex treatment or for greater specificities of a disease.

“When the treatment journey is studied, the treatment is also studied. It is evaluated what is the recommended protocol for a treatment and if it goes beyond the medication. It is from this study that we compose all the services linked to the treatment. There are diseases that have mega-complex treatment protocols “, says Simone,” and require a multidisciplinary approach “.

Diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, despite not being considered highly complex diseases, have great appeal for multidisciplinary treatment through nutritional guidance, as well as the practice of exercise is recommended. “We have a network of partners with home care services that can offer several of these supports.”

Simone, however, points out that a PSP is a joint construction. “We study with clients the best alternatives of value for the patient, since each patient has his journey and each disease has its specificity.” And remember that there is, at InterPlayers, the rear of health professionals to do all the monitoring of the patient during the journey.

“Our platform allows us to structure a relationship rule not only to call and schedule visits, but to monitor whether the patient understood the materials he received, if he has doubts, if he returned to the doctor on the scheduled date, if he took a new prescription Thus, it is possible to know the degree of adherence to treatment. “

