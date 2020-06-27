According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has again delayed the release of ‘Muln‘due to the coronavirus pandemic. Scheduled for July 24, finally the film directed byNiki Carol will arrive on August 21, 2020. The media announces that the increase in cases of COVID-19 in California and other states have caused the study to delay the release of Muln and also the reopening that was scheduled for next month at Disneyland in Anaheim.

After an extensive search of more than a year, Liu Yifeiter ended up being chosen to play the main character in this film, where Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei will also be Pei, Nelson Lee, Chum Ehelepola, Gong Li and Je Li.

‘Muln’ is the pica adventure of an intrepid young woman who disguises herself as a man to fight against the invaders from the north that attack China. Hua Muln is the eldest daughter of a highly decorated warrior and is energetic, determined and tremendously fast. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man in each family must serve in the Imperial Army, she decides to take the place of her sick father under the name of Hua Jun, becoming one of the most famous warriors in China.

Niki Caro (‘In the land of men’) is the director of this project based on a script by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, who wrote this story based on the narrative poem ‘The Ballad of Muln’. Chris Bender, Jason Reed and Jake Weiner are the producers of the film that has been shot in locations in New Zealand and China.

The new date of August 21 places the premiere of ‘Muln’ just a week after ‘Tenet’, the new film by Christopher Nolanque after several delays has set its premiere for the next August 12.