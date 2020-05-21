Before the start of the de-escalation, we like to think that the fate of COVID-19 is in our hands. In large part it is true, but, in addition to what we do, we must also count, and a lot, on what the coronavirus does.

More than 80 years ago a man realized this. And it was in Spain:

After the start of the Spanish civil war, a New Yorker named Hermann Muller was in our country as part of the international brigades. Muller made his conditions clear: he refused to bear arms and only intended to help in non-violent tasks. He started working as a toilet in the front. He turned out to be a courageous man. But, after a series of incidents, he was taken prisoner by Franco’s troops.

He ended up being a guinea pig to the director of the Army’s Psychological Research Cabinet, an individual who became internationally known as “the Spanish Mengele.” He had specialized in Berlin, at the beginning of Nazism, being an outstanding student of the SS-Ahnenerbe, Heinrich Himmler’s terrifying “Society for Research and Teaching on German Ancestral Heritage”.

The Spanish Mengele became obsessed with Hermann Muller. He subjected him to all kinds of intelligence and personality tests. And after his study he concluded that the prisoner Muller was "a subnormal, a retard and a moron who suffered from idiocy."

He argued that his mental deficiency had a genetic basis. He established the prisoner’s family tree and questioned him about his relatives. He deduced that Muller’s idiocy was the result of a faulty gene he received from his mother.

Hermann Muller was a key piece to demonstrate his theory: For ‘the Spanish Mengele’ there was a close relationship between mental deficiency and democratic ideologies. He concluded that “The perversity of democratic regimes, favoring resentment, promotes the backward and social failures with public policies, unlike what happens with aristocratic regimes, where only the genetically better ones succeed.”

Time passed and Hermann Muller was released. He was able to return to the United States. He resumed his old job.

Hermann Muller was a geneticist. The best of his time. He made important contributions in almost all fields of genetics, population biology, and medicine. He discovered, among many other things, how ionizing radiation (ultraviolet light, X-ray and gamma radiation) damages DNA, produces mutations and induces cancer. He saved thousands of lives.

He won the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1946 (he was the second geneticist in history to win it, after Thomas Hunt Morgan who was its director of Thesis).

Juan José López Ibor, head of the Department of Neuropsychiatry of the General Hospital of Madrid and great rival of the director of the Army’s Psychological Research Cabinet, never tired of disclosing to the four winds that the man whom the ‘Spanish Mengele’ considered retarded, he had won the Nobel Prize for Medicine.

Hermann Muller taught us another lesson. As he stoically faced life in the concentration camp, his mind flew away: He pondered what might happen to a virus that spread throughout the world. Back then Muller began to intuit the genetic mechanism that will probably allow us to win the war over SARS-CoV-2.

In his honor this mechanism is known as the “Muller’s ratchet”.

Mutations: they happen randomly, but they condition our destiny

SARS-CoV-2 cannot choose what it does: they have no intelligence.

Mutations play an essential role in his fate.

For the most ‘advanced’ we are going to go into the ‘depths’ of the virus for a minute, although we will explain it more to all audiences in a moment.

The first thing is to say that the ‘instructions’ to build an organism – and keep it alive – are stored in its genetic material: long nucleic acid molecules, which are DNA in all living organisms and RNA in a few viruses, including coronavirus.

This genetic material (DNA) is made up of a succession of four different nucleotides that contain adenine (A), thymine (T), guanine (G) and cytosine (C).

In RNA viruses, like SARS-CoV-2, instead of thymine (T) there is uracil (U).

These instructions are written in a genetic code that uses “3 letter words”, formed as combinations of 3 nucleotides (for example, AUG, UGG, UGA …) that determine the amino acids that make up proteins for the structure and function of cells.

Translated on a scale that is more familiar to us, the genetic message that contains the instructions for SARS-CoV-2 to infect us and replicate inside our cells, occupies about 15 pages written on a computer.

When the virus enters the infecting cell, it starts making copies of that message at high speed (each virus makes about 100,000 in a day). The vast majority of these copies are perfect. But Occasionally in a copy there is a small error: one of these letters A, U, G, C is changed. That is the mutation.

Just like in human languages, changing a single letter in a word can make it have a very different meaning (for example, by changing a single letter, VEO becomes UGLY or LEO). But you can also make it mean absolutely nothing (changing a single letter VEO becomes OEV, VOE, EOV …).

One of the greatest achievements of modern genetics was to demonstrate that these mutations always happen randomly. They appear by mistake when their genetic material is replicated. And in successive replications the “children” of this mutant will carry the same mutation.

Very few of these mistakes are made, although every once in a while some are made.

Most have bad consequences for the virus. Let’s think that if we randomly change a letter of the word I SEE it is most likely that the new word does not mean anything. Only in very few cases will this change mean anything (for example, changing the V for an F).

So, the vast majority of the mutations that appear in SARS-CoV-2 will have a detrimental effect on the viruses that undergo them, which will end up being less infectious.

There are also mutations that have no consequences and we geneticists call them neutral, because they neither worsen nor improve their sufferers in any way.

But there are also “beneficial” mutations for the virus, which will allow it to be more infectious or to change its lethality.

In this sense, several researchers point out that both in Europe and in the United States, mutations have occurred that have made SARS-CoV-2 more lethal than it was in China.

The problem is that we have no control over all of this. It is a matter of chance. The lottery game explains it very well: most people who play the lottery lose their money. A few have to pay the refund. Fewer still make enough money. And very few have the fat one.

SARS-CoV-2, which plays the mutation lottery, will most likely end up losing.

But you could also get the jackpot, even if it’s very unlikely.

Muller’s Ratchet:

Most viruses that have undergone a mutation will continue to infect cells and replicate, but they will do a little worse than before.

Also, the fact that a virus has undergone one mutation does not exempt you from having another one. And once this happens -and it is only a matter of time- you will already have 2 errors. And chances are it will fare worse than before.

Over time, mutations accumulate in the virus. As they are almost always bad, when enough are accumulated the virus will lose the ability to infect and will be easier to control.

Hermann Muller called this effect “ratchet,” inspired by the simple mechanism in which a trigger locks the teeth of a gear, allowing it to rotate only one way.. The mutations would be like a ratchet that only allows viruses to move forward on the path to extinction.

Numerous works with viruses have experimentally shown that Muller’s ratchet idea is true. And in this pandemic More and more doctors and epidemiologists are convinced that SARS-CoV-2 is losing aggressiveness. It seems that the virus is weakening. And it is certainly changing, new symptoms appearing.

It’s Muller’s pawl.

Can we then sit and wait for SARS-CoV-2 to accumulate enough mutations to go extinct?

Dodging Muller’s Ratchet:

Unfortunately the virus has an effective way of avoiding the Müller ratchet that we are going to explain in steps.

Let’s go back to our simile of the genetic code of the virus written on 15 pages. Let’s imagine I get several different copies of that message after it had been replicated hundreds of thousands of times.

Those messages will have accumulated a series of errors. But since mistakes happen randomly, it is highly unlikely that everyone will have the same mistake in the same letter of the same word.

So since the accumulated errors will be in different words, on different lines and pages, it is easy to recompose the original message without any fault.

This is what happens when two different genotypes (two different strains) of virus infect the same individual. Then a recombination process can take place: Fragments of their genetic material are exchanged and they obtain a sequence without errors (mutations).

When will the Mul Muller’s Ratchet ’help us beat SARS-CoV-2?

Towards the end of last year, SARS-CoV-2 managed to go from a wild animal (probably a bat) to a human being.

He was right in the middle. Billions of people were susceptible to infection at that time. The virus was able to replicate at full speed, infect large numbers of people, and spread throughout the world.

The total number of circulating coronaviruses grew exponentially, as those infected numbered in the hundreds of thousands.

Our foolish way of life allowed it.

And now the large numbers of infected people play in favor of the virus:

It is true that the mutation is an unlikely event and most of them will be harmful to the virus. But some of the mutations may be beneficial to him and make him more infectious. A mutation may even appear that makes it more deadly.

The probability of a mutation occurring is approximately the same order of magnitude as matching the jackpot number for the Christmas lottery. It is tremendously unlikely that I will be touched if I only play a number …

But if I play many different numbers, the probability of hitting increases.

So if there are many viruses, there will be many mutations. And since most mutations will be harmful, over time Muller’s pawl will start working.

But be careful, because in the face of an exaggerated expansion of the virus we are in danger of the opposite happening.

From a sufficiently high number of circulating coronaviruses, there is a good chance that two coronaviruses with different mutations will infect the same person. And then they will recombine and the effect of Muller’s ratchet will disappear.

That is why it is so worrisome to start seeing incomprehensible behaviors of the many that can turn into collective suicide for millions of people.

Suicidal behaviors for humanity

In the United States, the “Covid-19 parties” are being held, where young people gather with the intention of getting SARS-CoV-2.

As infected people from different locations attend, the probability that several of the attendees will be infected with two or more viruses with different mutations at the same time is very high.

In these new infections, the virus can recombine. And Muller’s ratchet stops working. Viruses regain their infectivity, and even recombination can lead to much more infectious variants of the virus.

In this sense, parties, large bottles, large meetings and events could have the same result.

Opening hands with tourism could be even worse: People who come from far away are much more likely to bring variants of the SARS-CoV-2 that have very different mutations than we have here.

Recombination can not only negate the effect of Muller’s ratchet. It can lead to much more dangerous strains.

During the present century we have witnessed an unstoppable decline in the importance of science and technology in Western societies, replaced by a suicidal increase in the financial economy.

COVID-19 illustrates its consequences: Despite numerous warnings from the scientific community, the necessary steps were not taken to prevent this pandemic.

Spain, in deaths per million inhabitants (and undoubtedly under-estimated) is, today, the second place in the world where it is most likely to die of COVID-19.

And while it is essential to continue reducing the number of circulating viruses, there is talk of opening, however, the economy. But a regrowth of COVID-19 is still possible and probable.

If we want to have a future, it is time for many millions of people to sacrifice themselves while maintaining social distance so that hundreds of thousands do not die.