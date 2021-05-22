Müller sentences David Alaba after his imminent departure from Bayern; “You will regret”

It is a fact that David Alaba will not renew with him Bayern Munich and will leave the Bundesliga by the end of the season, so Thomas Müller left a “rare” message to his farewell, which also includes Boateng and Javi Martínez.

“I don’t know one hundred percent which club it will be. But it doesn’t matter which club you go to: you will regret it. If we play against each other, I’ll kick your butt, ”Thomas said jokingly.

Read also: Atlético de Madrid champion of the Spanish League

It is not yet clear what the future of Alaba will be, although Müller is eager to see where the Austrian defender will end up playing next season, where it transcends that Real Madrid wants him.

David would arrive at zero cost to the Madrid entity, which would only pay a premium to the father and representative of the player, who would have a salary of 12 million net per season, the same salary as Sergio Ramos, who seems not to continue.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content