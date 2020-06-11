Thomas Müller, Bayern playmaker, said that it is “a little paradoxical” to talk about new signings at the same time that the clubs are saving on the salaries of the current squad due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus. . / EPA / ANDREAS GEBERT / Archive

Berlin, Jun 11 . .- Thomas Müller, Bayern midfielder, said that it is “a bit paradoxical” to talk about new signings at the same time that the clubs are saving on the salaries of the current squad due to the crisis that the coronavirus.

Müller thus answered a question about how he would see Hai Havertz, currently at Bayer Leverkusen, to become a player on his team. He praised Havertz and recalled that he had been able to train with him in his last calls to the German team.

“The last few times I was with the national team I had the pleasure of training and playing with him. Kai Havertz is an extremely good player and one of the great talents in Europe. He has great qualities and naturally Bayern always wants to have players with the best qualities “Müller told the Sky channel.

Later, Müller recalled that he did not have access to the figures of Bayern’s chief financial officer, Jan-Christian Dreesen, nor did he know what was possible or the plans of the sports management.

“I don’t know what is being planned or what budget is available at a time like this,” said Müller.

“It is also a little paradoxical that people insist on talking about new signings and at the same time save on salaries,” he added.

Bayern players, under the coronavirus, temporarily gave up 40 percent of their salary.

Regarding new signings, there have been various positions within Bayern’s leadership.

Oliver Kahn, a member of the board of directors and who must succeed Karlheinz Rummenigge at the head of that body, has even raised the possibility of not making any signings for next season.

Rumennigge, meanwhile, has said that we must wait to see how the transfer market develops and said that next season may be more demanding than the current one.

Among the candidates to join Bayern, in addition to Havertz is Leroy Sané.