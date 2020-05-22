A new British GT brand? It is what Graham Mulholland has set out to do. It does not seek to offer supercars or hypercars, but a GT with clear British roots that drinks from the sources of TVR, the brand that is trying to revive itself even using the consulting of Gordon Murray.

Mulholland is passionate about TVR. He was a great friend of Peter Wheeler, the owner of the brand who knew how to keep it alive until it was sold to a Russian inverse. And perhaps thinking about him and his own passion has given the green light for the manufacture of the Mulholland Legend 480.

Get to know this world, not as passionate but as a professional, because since 1996, first as EPM Technology and later as Mulholland Composites, he has worked for various Formula 1 teams and car brands.

With the support of the investor Andrzej Kurowski, he has embarked on this adventure, recruiting among others Damien McTaggart, who designed the last TVRs on the market, including Tuscan and Cerbera.

Your first product should be the Mulholland Legend 480, with this massive typical TVR style, with its long front hood, but at the same time modernized and equipped with a 480 horsepower V8 engine – a General Motors LS engine – in position central front and 6-speed manual gearbox.

The objective is a ‘cult’ sports car, classic cut, but powerful. Therefore it should not surprise us if the GT version is followed by a cabrio. The fact that the name includes the power of the car may be indicative that some more powerful versions may exist in the future.

Given the entrepreneurial origins of its creation, it should not surprise us that the chassis uses many elements in carbon fiber, as well as for the bodywork. Thus, its weight should be even below 1,250 kilos. that the future TVR Griffith must weigh, which will be somewhat more powerful, 505 horsepower. There are not many more details, only that the price should not go beyond 90,000 pounds, that is to say 100,000 euros.

Structured into three departments – Mulholland Technology, Mulholland Composites and Mulholland Automotive – this new British holding company will be able to offer services to third parties while caring for its own car. So this model, of which there are only 3D views, must be a showcase to attract customers, a sample of what they know how to do.

Combustion engine when electrification was done? Graham Mulholland wants to pay tribute to the heat engine before moving on to new propulsion technologies.

