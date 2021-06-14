Muleño and Minerva distribute the points after drawing one

06/13/2021 at 10:01 PM CEST

The Muleño and the Minerva ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division drawing 1-1 this Sunday in the Municipal of Mula. The Muleño arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last match against the Churra by a score of 1-0 and with a streak of three consecutive defeats in the competition. On the part of the visiting team, the Minerva he won 2-1 in his fiefdom his last match in the competition against the Lorca. After the result obtained, the Muleño team was placed in ninth position, while the Minerva, meanwhile, is fifth at the end of the meeting.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the break, in the second period came the goal for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Belencoso at 59 minutes. The Muleño team put the tie by means of a goal of Shepherd in the 75th minute, thus closing the match with a final score of 1-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Muleño from Pastor Garcia Pedro Jose relieved Shepherd, Gomez Y Radoui for Lison, Soriano Y Felipe Parraga, while the technician of the Minerva, David Bascuñana, ordered the entry of Thorny Y Varela to supply Galician Y Mario.

The referee showed six yellow cards, two for Cadu Y Soriano, from the local team and four for Guille Lara, Franki, Galician Y Castle, of the visiting team.

At the moment, the Muleño he is left with 19 points and the Minerva with 36 points.

Data sheetMuleño:Patas, Nacho, López, Alacid, Cadú, Soriano (Gómez, min.66), Ash, Lisón (Pastor, min.61), Juan Alcaraz, Felipe Parraga (Radoui, min.85) and RayonMinerva:Guille Lara, Franki, Castillo, Belencoso, Mario (Varela, min.78), Ramón Marín, Gallego (Espinosa, min.77), Ureña, Martinez, Jaime and CeballosStadium:Municipal of MulaGoals:Belencoso (0-1, min. 59) and Pastor (1-1, min. 75)