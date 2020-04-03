Mulan will be released in July and Black Widow in November | INSTAGRAM

After a few weeks of delays and suspensions of premieres in Hollywood due to the pandemic, Disney announced this Friday that the new “Mulan” will hit the big screen on July 24 and that “Black Widow”, with Scarlett Johansson as star, will be presented on November 6th.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

These two changes leave two collateral victims: “Jungle Cruise”, which with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt was to be released this July and is now delayed until July 30, 2021; and “Eternals”, which with Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek was going to see the light on November 6 and is now postponed until February 12, 2021.

Like dominoes, these changes have altered Marvel Studios’ complex movie schedule from top to bottom.

You may also be interested: Movies for children are coming soon

With this new planning, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” can be seen from May 7, 2021, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” goes to November 5, 2021, and “Thor: Love And Thunder ”will keep February 18, 2022.

On the other hand, “Artemis Fowl”, one of the few releases in May that had not yet been suspended, will land directly on the Disney + platform. The Mickey Mouse giant also unveiled several delays in the Fox catalog.

Read also: More Amazon Prime Video releases in April

“Free Guy,” led by Ryan Reynolds, runs from July 3 to December 11. Wes Anderson’s new work “The French Dispatch” trades the July 24 release for a release on October 16.

And the fifth installment of “Indiana Jones,” directed by James Mangold, will not be released in theaters until July 29, 2022, one year ahead of schedule.

Disney is still missing pieces to fit this puzzle, as postponed films like “The New Mutants” or “The Woman in the Window” still don’t have a new release date.

The huge list of releases postponed by the pandemic includes films from other studios such as “No Time to Die” (James Bond), “F9” (“Fast & Furious”), “Top Gun Maverick”, “Wonder Woman 1984″, ” Ghostbusters: Afterlife ”or“ A Quiet Place Part II ”.

.