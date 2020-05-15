Deed 136 of 12/26/2019 Folio 316 Register 1319 CABA, the company is established: 1) Partner: Rubén Oscar MÜHLBERGER, Argentine, born on January 10, 1960, single, D.N.I. 13,650,027, C.U.I.T. 23-13650027-9, doctor, with real address at Arenales 1360, P.B. C.A.B.A .. 2) Headquarters: Arenales 1360, P. B. C.A.B.A. 3) Purpose: The purpose of the company is to carry out the following activities on its own behalf, on behalf of third parties and / or associated with third parties, either in the country and / or abroad: A) Aesthetics: Through marketing, acquisition, import, export, manufacture, distribution, storage, packaging and sale of dermatological and beauty products; treatments, masks, cleansing lotions, scrubs, moisturizers; in the same way, it will be able to commercialize all kinds of products for the manufacture and elaboration of creams, dermatological and beauty products, bases, creams, lotions, essences, additives, vitamins, liposomes and, in general, all kinds of raw materials related to dermatology and products. of beauty. Likewise, you can carry out activities related to beauty and aesthetics, cosmetology, massages, body art, manufacture, representation, sale, import and export of products related to cosmetics, equipment: facial and body treatment cosmetics, spa and natural cosmetics, pharmaceutical products and articles, specialized consultations for beauty, cosmetology, dermatology, aesthetics, nutrition and dietetics, physical health; Reductive, anti-stress, ayurvedic, holistic, therapeutic and decontracting massages, reiki, reflexology, facial treatments: lifting, hyaluronic acid, pearl botox effect, photorejuvenation; body treatments: reducing, lympho-draining, anti-cellulite, firming, bust, postpartum; high aesthetics: anti aging treatments, all kinds of aesthetic treatments, anti-acne treatment, regenerators, hydrations, exfoliations, anti-stain treatment, virtual mesotherapy, laser photo-hair removal, algae therapy (algotherapy), mud therapy (mud therapy), orthomolecular therapy, body peels and hot stone massages, vibrating platform and all kinds of treatments; including hemodialysis and cobalt therapy. B) Commercial: Through the purchase, sale, exchange, commission, consignment, distribution, import and export, concession, leasing and all other lawful forms of negotiation and intermediation of those products related to the object stated in the preceding paragraph. – 4) Duration : 99 years; 5) Capital: $ 100,000.-; 6) Board of Directors: President: Ruben Oscar MÜHLBERGER and Alternate Director: Elsa Daniela MÜHLBERGER, who accept the positions for which they have been appointed and constitute a special domicile at Calle Arenales 1360, P.B., CABA; 7) Closing: 12/31 – Authorized according to public instrument No. 136 dated 12/26/2019 Reg. No. 1319 MIRTA DIANA SALGADO – Registration: 3902 C.E.C.B.A.