Muhammad Mokaev recalls dropping out of college for his MMA dream

SEEF DISTRICT._ Dropping out of school is not something that parents usually encourage or appreciate for their children, but interestingly enough, it is something that seems to come out of the biography of all the great names: a person who excels in his own field and who seems find traditional education also limiting your own skills and creativity.

It was no different with Muhammad Mokaev, the most promising star in the mixed martial arts world today, who has taken the sports scene by storm after crossing the amateur circuit and remaining undefeated and dominant after transitioning from professional to professional. MMA with the BRAVE Combat Federation.

Mokaev studied Business Administration at university after graduating from high school and, until that time, he was still able to reconcile his academic life with his martial arts training.

He did it for two years, on a double shift, first in college and then on the mats.

The grades were excellent, the amateur MMA career was taking off and it looked like Mokaev was going to successfully balance the two tasks.

But then one race started to recover faster than the other and the amount of dedication to being a high performance athlete was too demanding not to require exclusivity.

This particular moment, after 24 months of an atrocious daily routine, was probably one of the hardest in the life of the young Mokaev, who found himself at a crossroads: the university would not give him free time to better prepare for the race.

Being an IMMAF world champion was his lifelong dream. I wanted to bring that gold medal home.

He thought to himself: “that’s the World Championship, it’s not your everyday fight, it’s not a trivial thing, I have to be the best version of myself and if I can’t have both, well, I’ll choose my fighting career. “

It was a difficult decision, one that kept him awake for days, thinking about the ramifications of his decision, how it would change his relationship with his own father, who was inflexible in his position and did not want to see his son without a college degree. Finally Mokaev chose with his heart and dropped out of college.

He called a friend, made sure he had a backup plan in case he was no longer welcome at home, and then, just a year before graduating, he decided: he would choose Mixed Martial Arts over a diploma.

Less than a month later, Muhammad Mokaev returned home from the Kingdom of Bahrain. But he was not the same one who left the UK before, he was now an IMMAF amateur world champion.

Fast forward to a couple of years, and Mokaev is now the hottest young star in professional MMA and is set for his sixth professional fight in BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here, against Ibragim Navruzov.