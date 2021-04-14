Muhammad Mokaev expresses his desire to fight in BRAVE CF 51 provoking challenges in all corners

SEEF DISTRICT._ Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev had the most anticipated professional mixed martial arts debut in combat sports history.

Fighting under the world’s fastest growing MMA promotion, BRAVE Combat Federation he followed up that victory with four more pro wins, cultivating a 28-win undefeated streak in the process.

The last victory of Mokaev against his fellow IMMAF world champion, Abdul hussein, has shown the world that his transition to the big leagues was successful and ushered in a fighter that everyone wants to face.

Shortly after the announcement of BRAVE CF 51 on Belarus, Mokaev shared with his followers that he would like to participate in the upcoming event on June 4.

The news spread instantly with speculation mounting as to who will get a chance to try and change the narrative of this undefeated prodigy.

Badmatsyren Dorzhiev Russia seized this opportunity and sent a message to Mokaev. This time, he shared a video of himself shadow boxing with the caption “We will have a good fight. In Minsk, did you say? Good date, good city, beginning of summer, it will be a bomb ”.

This wasn’t Dorzhiev’s first attempt to get the young superstar’s attention. He approached Mokaev after their last fight on BRAVE CF 49, where he mocked him for his performance: “Muhammad, since you did not become a world star, let’s fight.”

Dorzhiev is relatively new to MMA with a 5-0 record, however his last two wins have been against much more experienced opponents, Rildeci Dias with more than 20 victories to his credit and Oleg Lichkovakha, who has fought against rivals like Ali Bagautinov inside the BRAVE CF cage.