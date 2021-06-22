Muhammad hopes revenge with Edwards: “You haven’t won a title fight”

Belal Muhammad | Image: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Belal Muhammad believes that still has unfinished business with Leon Edwards and now is the time to settle accounts.

Muhammad coming off a unanimous decision win over Demian Maia at UFC 263, and Edwards defeated Diaz by decision on the same card. However, Although Edwards managed to raise his hand in the fight, most people remember the fifth round, in which Diaz shook Edwards hard.. The Brit was able to hold on and survive, but it didn’t seem like the kind of elite performance that would earn him a title shot, and that’s why Muhammad wants revenge.

Even if Edwards hopes for a rematch with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington seems more likely to be the next to get the belt. Thus, Muhammad hopes Edwards will give him revenge in the meantime, following their controversial fight earlier this year, which ended in a fight to no avail due to an illegal punch to the eye. For Muhammad, Edwards didn’t impress against Diaz and didn’t earn a title shot.

“For him, the worst thing that could have happened to him was the way that whole fight with Nate Díaz happened. If he got in there, did a (Jorge) Masvidal, killed him, murdered him, then Dana White has to give you the title fight. But you came out there you played it a little safe, you mastered it but then in the last 30 seconds you got shaken, and now every single fan out there, You could have stolen all their fans but you didn’t. You probably lost more followers than you gained in that match because of the way it happened and you didn’t win a title fight“Muhammad told MMAjunkie.

Unfortunately for Edwards, Muhammad may be right. After UFC 263, the welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, said basically the same thing, and the UFC president, Dana White stated that Colby Covington would get the next title shot. And while Edwards maintains that he is content to sit and wait, the reality is that the welterweight division moves quickly and if it stays on the sidelines, Muhammad argues, Edwards will only be left behind.

