Muhammad Ali’s dynasty will continue with the debut of his grandson, Nico

Nico Ali Walsh (in the center of the image), grandson of Muhammad Ali, for many the best athlete of all time, will make his professional debut soon. It will be on August 14, within the billboard that they will star in Joshua Franco Y Andrew Moloney. They will face each other in a rematch of their controversial duel last year, which was also their second duel.

Nico Ali has signed with Top Rank to take his first steps in rental boxing, in part due to the presence of Bob Arum, despite his almost 90 years, at the helm of the company. Arum was a promoter of the biggest, so his grandson will feel something special being under the protection of veteran businessman and other personalities such as matchmaker Bruce Tampler, who also surrounded Muhammad Ali in his glorious stage in the ring.

The sportsman previously known as Cassius Clay passed away in 2016, and Nico is a descendant of Rasheda, one of Ali’s seven daughters. Another of them, Laila Ali, was also a professional boxer and retired undefeated, after being a world champion.