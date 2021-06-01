Muguruza’s premature goodbye at Roland Garros

05/31/2021 at 9:13 PM CEST

Garbiñe Muguruza, twelfth seeded at Roland Garros, was prematurely eliminated from the Paris Grand Slam after succumbing to the youngster Marta Kostiuk by 6-1 and 6-4.

The Venezuelan Hispanic was not 100%, she was never physically well or comfortable on the court against a rival who proposed a very aggressive tennis that did not let Garbiñe think about finding solutions.

Muguruza, who arrived in Paris with only five games on the ground after a leg injury that prevented him from playing in Madrid, even needed medical attention to fix some problems in his back when he had just lost the first set by a convincing 6-1.

Better in the second set

It seemed that the Spanish tennis player had recovered after a few first points where she offered weak serves and a body expression that augured bad omens, and managed to get 3-1 after a break to a Kostiuk who was angry with herself for her unforced errors.

An ambitious young woman

But the Ukrainian, only 18 years old, was not about to miss the opportunity of her life to overcome the first round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career and with two consecutive breaks and defending her serve she took the match after Garbiñe saved two match balls.

It is the first time that Muguruza falls in the first round at Roland Garros, where in 2016 he won the title and in which last year he reached the third round.

The next challenge for the Venezuelan Hispanic will be Wimbledon, where she also lifted the title in 2017.