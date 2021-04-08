Muguruza withdraws from Charleston due to knee discomfort

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, who won 6-0 and 2-2 in the round of 16 match against the Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, said goodbye to the WTA tournament in Charleston (United States) this Thursday due to physical discomfort in her left knee .

Muguruza, number 13 in the world and sixth seeded, stopped his good run of results and could not add his twenty-second victory of the year over the land of South Carolina, in a match that he comfortably dominated and where he consecutively added the first seven games.

In the first set, the Spanish-Venezuelan beat her opponent placidly without conceding a game against. However, in the second sleeve some physical discomfort appeared in his left knee that forced him to leave the game, with the score tied (2-2), with a break in the serve by part.

In the quarter-finals, Putintsova will face the winner of the match between Montenegrin Danka Kovinic and Czech Petra Kivitova, seeded third.