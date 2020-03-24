Muguruza will face Barty in the quarterfinals

Garbiñe Muguruza beat the Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, by 6-2 and 6-4, and will challenge Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, world number one, on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

02/26/2020 at 22:33

CET

EFE

With the same game improvement displayed against the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Tuesday, Muguruza redeployed a tennis with few errors to get rid of Yastremska, 25th in the world, scoring his 16th victory this season and reaching the quarterfinals of a tournament for the fifth time so far this year.

Now it will be measured with Barty, who without jumping to the track qualified for that round, after the withdrawal of the Kazakh Elena Rybakina, injured in an abductor.

Climb to 15th place in the WTA ranking

The victory of the Spanish has a double impact on her ranking, since at the moment she will occupy 15th place, displacing the British Johanna Konta, and will put land in between with Rybakina who stalked him, and has chances to keep adding, if he defeats Barty this Thursday.

Muguruza He has twice faced the current world number one, who is celebrating his 32nd week in that position. He beat her in Toronto 2017, on a track similar to this one (6-0, 3-6 and 6-2), although before and in that same season, she gave way on the grass in Birmingham (3-6, 6-4 and 6 -3).

Warm like Tuesday with a sweatshirt, although this time in white, Muguruza He remained regular, his keynote in this session, playing with patience and taking advantage of the mistakes of his rival.

Two breaks, one in the fifth game and one in the seventh, were enough for Garbiñe Muguruza to score the first set against Yastremska in 31 minutes, giving up a single break ball with his serve.

In the second, he suffered a mistake after having a 3-1 advantage and allowed the tie 3-3. The party became a carousel of breaks, but Muguruza He succeeded in stealing the serve of his rival in the ninth game, after seven minutes of struggle, to then close with his own, when there were only a few minutes left until midnight in Doha.

.